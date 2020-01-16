Dejan Stojanovic: Middlesbrough sign St Gallen goalkeeper on deal until 2023

St Gallen are third in the Swiss Super League, behind only Young Boys and Basel

Middlesbrough have signed goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic from Swiss side St Gallen on a contract until 2023.

The Austrian-born former Macedonia Under-21 international, 26, replaces Darren Randolph, who left Boro to rejoin West Ham on Wednesday.

Former Bologna keeper Stojanovic played in the Europa League for St Gallen, where he spent more than three years.

"With Darren joining West Ham it was important that we added competition," said Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate.

Stojanovic will not be available for Boro's Championship trip to Fulham on Friday but will link up with the team on Sunday.

