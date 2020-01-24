Scottish Championship
Dunfermline2Dundee0

Dunfermline 2-0 Dundee: hosts burnish play-off ambitions

Dunfermline&rsquo;s Kevin Nisbet makes it 2-0 on 40 minutes, his 17th league goal this term
Dunfermline Athletic burnished their play-off ambitions with a comfortable win over fourth-place Dundee to reduce the gap between the sides to one point.

Ryan Dow's header puts the hosts in front at East End Park despite a bright start by Dundee.

And Kevin Nisbet slotted home his 17th goal of the season before the break, ending a run of five straight defeats for Dunfermline.

Stevie Crawford's side remain fifth, one place outside the play-offs.

They trail Dundee by just one point, as James McPake's side slipped to a second loss in a row.

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 20Gill
  • 2Comrie
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 5Murray
  • 11DowSubstituted forThomsonat 87'minutes
  • 21PatonBooked at 53mins
  • 12Turner
  • 23Thomas
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9McGillBooked at 38minsSubstituted forRossat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Scully
  • 7Thomson
  • 13Ross
  • 16Morrison
  • 24Edwards
  • 26Todd
  • 27McCann

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 6Meekings
  • 3McGhee
  • 23Marshall
  • 11McDaid
  • 20CallachanBooked at 46mins
  • 14Dorrans
  • 25CameronSubstituted forJohnsonat 45'minutes
  • 10McGowanSubstituted forCrankshawat 54'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 28Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 5Forster
  • 8Byrne
  • 12Ferrie
  • 17Crankshaw
  • 18Johnson
  • 19Robertson
  • 27Strachan
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
3,722

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dundee 0.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Foul by Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic).

Oliver Crankshaw (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Oliver Crankshaw.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joseph Thomson replaces Ryan Dow.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Josh Meekings.

Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Josh Meekings (Dundee).

Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Oliver Crankshaw (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Oliver Crankshaw (Dundee).

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Dom Thomas.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Kyle Turner.

Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Josh Meekings.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Declan McDaid.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ethan Ross replaces Gabriel McGill.

Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ross Callachan.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Declan McDaid.

Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Oliver Crankshaw replaces Paul McGowan.

Booking

Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kane Hemmings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 24th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd21171348163252
2Inverness CT2011272922735
3Ayr2010193330331
4Dundee218582630-429
5Dunfermline2284103330328
6Queen of Sth197482021-125
7Arbroath2174101824-625
8Morton2081112839-1125
9Partick Thistle2164112840-1222
10Alloa2156102334-1121
View full Scottish Championship table

