Eddie Howe says Bournemouth can turn their league form around after run of defeats

Howe's side last won a league game against Chelsea on 14 December

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says his side can turn their fortunes around after dropping into the relegation zone on the back of nine losses in 11 games.

The Cherries visit the Premier League's bottom club Norwich City on Saturday in a match Howe described as "massive".

"It's a difficult moment, a negative moment - we've got to find ways to improve and change our results, change our performances," he said.

"I'm absolutely confident we can do that."

Responding to rumours he had been asked to step down as manager, he replied: "No, there's no truth in that."

Bournemouth were seventh after beating Manchester United on 2 November.

Since then, they have won at Chelsea and drawn with Arsenal but lost their other nine league games, scoring only six times.

England striker Callum Wilson is also struggling for form, with his most recent league goal coming on 28 September.

"There definitely has to be a shift and an improvement in our attacking play, which is hard for us because it's been so unlike us in recent seasons," said Howe.

"I never focus on one player. Every player in every position has a responsibility to help us attack and create chances.

"Callum will focus on himself, but he's also very much a team player. If the team performs, Callum will get chances to score."