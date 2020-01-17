Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Scottish FA

Celtic have reached an agreement in principle to sign midfielder Ismaila Soro from Israeli side Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv. (Sky Sports)

Celtic remain confident of completing a £2m deal for Ismaila Soro despite experiencing a number of complications over the past 48 hours. (Daily Record)

Alfredo Morelos received a third booking for his inflammatory 'game over' gesture after his dismissal at Celtic Park and Rangers believe that is the end of the matter. (Sun)

Manager Daniel Stendel has urged Aaron Hickey to ignore transfer speculation linking the teenager to AC Milan and Manchester City and focus on Hearts' survival scrap. (Sun)

Craig Halkett, John Souttar, Michael Smith and Steven Naismith are the four Hearts players in contention to replace Christophe Berra as club captain. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has warned potential suitors for any of his players to make their move early if they want to have any chance of enticing the Dons into selling. (Press & Journal, print edition)

Scottish FA vice president Mike Mulraney says the governing body has a duty to protect children by implementing a ban on under-12s heading the ball. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Livingston endured a white-knuckle ride into Edinburgh Airport after returning from La Manga on Monday, with high winds forcing their pilot to abort his landing just yards from the tarmac. (Sun)

Jason Naismith says that he loves life at Hibs so much he hasn't given a second thought to the possibility of returning to Peterborough United, where he has 18 months to run on his contract. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell captain Peter Hartley, 31, hopes a strong finish to the season will be enough to secure a new contract. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson is set to leave Hellas Verona and return to Serie B with a loan deal to Empoli, according to a report in Italy. (Daily Record)