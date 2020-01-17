Darren Murray: Glentoran striker agrees loan deal with Carrick Rangers until end of season

Murray was left out of the Glentoran squad for last week's 2-1 win over Warrenpoint

Glentoran striker Darren Murray has agreed a loan deal with Carrick Rangers until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has been the subject of an internal investigation at the Oval after not showing up for their Irish Cup win over Portadown on 4 January.

The former Crusaders and Portadown forward said he had told manager Mick McDermott that he was away for the weekend in Liverpool.

Carrick are currently ninth in the Irish Premiership table.

Niall Currie's men, who earned promotion back to the top flight last season with a play-off win over Ards, are at home to Murray's former club Cliftonville on Saturday.

Speaking about Murray's situation last week, McDermott said: "Any player that can prove they want to be here has a future at Glentoran, but our strength is in the collective. If anyone wants to be in that group then they are welcome, but if anyone doesn't then that's their choice.

"You can't be 99% into our project, because that's 100% out. You're either all in, or you're not, and that applies to every player. If Darren wants to be part of that then he is welcome."