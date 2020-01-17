Stevenage: Diaguely Dabo and Craig Mackail-Smith sign for club

Diaguely Dabo played 25 times for French third division side Avranches last season

Stevenage have signed French midfielder Diaguely Dabo and extended the loan of Wycombe striker Craig Mackail-Smith.

Dabo, 26, spent the past three seasons with French third division sides Laval, Avranches and Epinal and is yet to play outside his home country.

Ex-Peterborough and Brighton forward Mackail-Smith, 35, has scored once in 20 Stevenage appearances and will now stay until the end of the season.

Graham Westley's Boro are bottom of League Two, three points from safety.

The length of Dabo's contract with Boro has not been disclosed.

