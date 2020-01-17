Brandon Fleming: Bolton Wanderers sign Hull City defender

Brandon Fleming came up through Hull City's academy, where he joined at the age of nine

Bolton Wanderers have signed Hull City defender Brandon Fleming on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who has been with the Tigers since the age of nine, made his first-team debut in the EFL Cup against Doncaster Rovers in 2017.

The full-back has appeared seven times for Hull this season, most recently against Rotherham United in the FA Cup.

Fleming will be available for Saturday's League One fixture against Portsmouth, subject to clearance.

