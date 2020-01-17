Newcastle United: Steve Bruce targets 'quality' January signings

Steve Bruce has won seven of his 22 Premier League matches in charge of Newcastle

Manager Steve Bruce says Newcastle United are targeting "quality, not quantity" in January, following a meeting with owner Mike Ashley.

The Magpies have been linked with a number of players, particularly in forward positions after injuries to Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll.

"He's been fully supportive of the idea of trying to improve the squad," said Bruce, who was appointed in July.

"That's been my remit since I walked through the door."

Bruce added: "We've got a very, very decent squad now. If we're going to improve, then we've got to bring in that bit of quality that makes us better."

The 59-year-old Englishman also played down concerns that the club have left their transfer planning too late, saying head of recruitment Steve Nickson and managing director Lee Charnley have been researching targets for several months.

"Our plans have been in place for who we're trying to get since last September," added Bruce.

"I speak to Lee and Steve Nickson every day and we are the ones who drive it. When we identify the ones that we want or we think we can get, then of course Lee asks the question."

Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League after 22 matches and host Chelsea at St James' Park on Saturday (17:30 GMT kick-off).