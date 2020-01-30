Conifa World Football Cup: Jersey and Cornwall aiming to win 2020 title on debuts

Karpatalja won the Conifa World Football Cup in 2018

While the footballing focus this summer will be on Euro 2020, there are two British sides who will be going to a World Cup this summer.

As Uefa holds its flagship tournament around Europe, with the final at Wembley, those places who are unable to join the established order of international football are focusing their attention on North Macedonia for the Conifa World Football Cup.

So forget Wales and England - and potentially Scotland and Northern Ireland as well - instead it's time to get behind Kernow and the Parishes of Jersey.

What is the Conifa World Football Cup?

Set up in 2013, Conifa - the Confederation of Independent Football Associations - was founded to facilitate international football for non-Fifa affiliated regions.

Karpatalja - a side representing the Hungarian minority in the far west of Ukraine - won Conifa's last global tournament in 2018, while sides representing people from Tibet, the Chagos Islands, Northern Cyprus and the Isle of Man have all played in past editions.

"It's a way of bringing people together who don't have the chance to play football for the region or nation or people that they feel they represent," Conifa's Cassie Whittell told BBC Sport.

"We want to give our members a platform to play, that's the most important thing.

"If you are a Tibetan football player it's impossible to play for Tibet because of the way it is in China. We give them a chance to play football and we do that without any political interference from our side, we just want to give them a platform to play and give them a sense of who they are."

The draw for 2020 took place in Jersey on Sunday, with 16 teams separated into four groups and the top two in each pool progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament on 30 May to 7 June.

2020 Conifa World Football Cup groups Group A Group B Group C Group D Parishes of Jersey Karpatalja Mapuche South Ossetia Panjab Western Armenia Matabeleland Cascadia Kurdistan Tamil Eelam Kernow United Koreans in Japan Chagos Islands Kabylia Australian First Nations Darfur

Jersey's chance to finally play 'international' football

Jersey beat Yorkshire 2-1 in their first Conifa match in October 2018

The Channel Island of Jersey is well known for its cows, beaches and the television detective Bergerac, but this British Crown Dependency of around 100,000 people has long harboured ambitions to play international football.

They applied to join Uefa almost two years ago, but were rejected as they were not an 'independent nation'. Jersey is defined, along with Guernsey and the Isle of Man, as a Crown Dependency, meaning the island is part of the British Isles, but not the United Kingdom.

Jersey has its own government and deals with its own internal affairs, such as setting taxes and deciding who can live on the island, but the Queen is head of state and the UK government is responsible for defence and international affairs.

"The Uefa route didn't happen a while ago," the Parishes of Jersey manager James Scott told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Has much happened since then regarding the Uefa offer of maybe getting some fixtures for the Jersey FA when they were unsuccessful with their application? Honestly, no.

"So Conifa offers something completely different.

"The reality is, we haven't got into Uefa, so what is the Plan B? If this World Cup goes to plan, potentially this could be the route going forward."

It is also a chance for the island's players to get more competition - up until this season, when a local club side entered the English football pyramid, the island's players had few games to test themselves.

"These players want to play in tournaments that mean something and I think over the last couple of decades there's not been much for our top players in all honesty," added Scott.

"This season the Jersey Bulls has kicked off, and that's great for Jersey football, it's really brought the football community together and raised awareness of how talented our pool of players are, especially when they go across to the UK to play.

"But I really truly believe that this is the first time that there's been a global football event that the Jersey lads can get involved in and stamp their mark on international football, even if it is with Conifa and not with Uefa or Fifa."

'I thought it was one of those fake news things'

Kernow are the top-ranked European side in Conifa

"I was sent this link by my friend in 2018 and I thought it was a joke. It said 'Cornwall join Conifa to play international football'. I thought it was one of those fake news things."

Less than two years on, Kernow's captain James Ward is eyeing up a trip to North Macedonia to lead out the Duchy's finest.

Cornwall - known as Kernow in the Cornish language - has always had an independent streak.

You are more likely to see the cross of St Piran flying rather than the union jack in the Celtic county on the far south-western tip of England.

"It's something that has never been attempted or achieved before, and I just feel extremely proud as a Cornishman to be able to be involved in the whole experience," said Kernow's director of football Andrew Bragg.

"My son was playing football in Sweden and he had a team-mate who played for the Sapmi region in 2016.

"I did some research and thought 'surely Cornwall qualifies to be in this competition'. I made contact with Sascha Duerkop, the general secretary of Conifa, he made some enquiries and found out we were totally qualified to be entered into it and that's how we all began."

Previous Conifa World Cup winners 2014 - County of Nice 2016 - Abkhazia 2018 - Karpatalja

Since then Kernow have topped Conifa's European qualifying charts after wins over two local club sides, as well as beating Conifa rivals Bararwa and the Chagos Islands 5-0 and 10-3 respectively.

The sides their players are mainly from is the South West Peninsula League - the 10th tier of English football, although in theory they could call upon players such as Southampton defender Jack Stephens, Cardiff City striker Isaac Vassell and St Mirren forward Cody Cooke, who were all raised in Cornwall.

"I don't think their clubs will release them for insurance purposes to be honest," says Bragg, but he is casting the Cornish net far and wide.

After initially stating that players had to be born in Cornwall to be eligible, Bragg changed the rules after realising a lot of players in the west of the county may actually have been taken across the Tamar to Devon to be born at the nearest hospital in Plymouth.

Now, provided you came to live in the county before your 16th birthday, you are eligible to play for Kernow.

"We've got a couple of lads who play down in Australia who are very interested in coming over and we've got a couple of lads who play over in Sweden who have committed to coming to North Macedonia with us," Bragg continued.

"The standard is very high, our manager Darren Gilbert is at Bodmin Town and is very experienced in this area and won a lot of trophies.

"Everyone always argues about the best side you could put out from Cornwall, but I think what we've put out at the moment is probably the best we possibly can."

High hopes for a British victory?

Karpatalja (in red) beat Northern Cyprus in the 2018 Conifa World Football Cup final in London

While 'Three Lions' will again be getting an outing when Euro 2020 kicks off in June, could football also be coming home for Kernow or Jersey?

"We wouldn't be going if we didn't think we had a chance," Bragg says of his Cornish compatriots. "We want to go there and bring it back, we're not going there to mess about.

"I've had a lot of the players we've used enquiring about whether they'll be in the squad, so there's a lot of interest in the whole experience and whole journey from everyone in Cornwall."

Kernow's island rivals also feel they could have what it takes to bring the World Cup back to their shores.

"I'd like to think we would be one of the favourites," says Parishes of Jersey boss Scott.

"Standard-wise, I couldn't tell you how it's going to go, and that excites me within itself to be honest.

"After Cornwall we were the second-highest ranked qualifying team in Europe, so I think we've got a chance.

"If we're being brutally honest I think we need to go away there, show the talent that Jersey has to offer from a football point of view, and if that means lifting the trophy at the end of it that'd be the icing on the cake."