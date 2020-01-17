Connor Ronan: Blackpool sign Wolves midfielder on loan

From the section

Connor Ronan has represented the Republic of Ireland up to Under-21 level

Blackpool have signed Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland Under-21 international recently returned to the Premier League club after a year on loan with Slovakian side DAC Dunajska Streda.

He could make his Blackpool debut against Lincoln City on Saturday.

"Connor's an exciting player and the type that we've been missing," boss Simon Grayson told the club website.

