Mallik Wilks: Hull City sign Barnsley winger on loan

Mallik Wilks last featured for Barnsley against Stoke on 9 November

Hull City have signed Barnsley winger Mallik Wilks on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the deal permanent.

The 21-year-old joined the Tykes from Leeds in the summer, but only scored once in 15 league appearances.

He previously played under Tigers boss Grant McCann last season during a season-long loan with Doncaster Rovers.

Wilks could make his Hull debut in Saturday's away Championship game against Derby County.

