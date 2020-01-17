Quiz: Test your Mike Dean knowledge as he reaches 500 Premier League games

Mike Dean has refereed 499 games in the Premier League

Mike Dean will officiate in his 500th Premier League game when he referees Arsenal v Sheffield United on Saturday.

The 51-year-old is a long way ahead of his colleagues as the league's most experienced official but it's his other habits that have given the referee a bit of a reputation.

Because of his facial expressions, flamboyant brandishing of cards and amusing mannerisms, Dean has developed a celebrity status among football fans. So, how much do you know about this unlikely cult hero?