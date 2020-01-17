Ashley Baker: Newport signing aims for reunion with Daniel James & Rabbi Matondo

Ashley Baker (L) played 13 times for Sheffield Wednesday

Defender Ashley Baker wants to use his move to Newport County to follow the path of Daniel James and Rabbi Matondo.

Baker, 23, left Championship Sheffield Wednesday to sign an 18-month deal with the Exiles this week.

Baker hopes regular football at Newport will boost his bid to emulate some former Wales Under-21 team-mates by making it to Ryan Giggs' senior squad.

"Most of them have dipped their toes in with the first team and I'm itching to do it as well," he said.

Baker, from Porthcawl, spent three years with Wednesday following his release by Cardiff City.

He won three under-21 caps under Rob Page, with Manchester United winger James and Schalke forward Matondo among those he played with who have since graduated to Giggs' squad.

Joe Morrell - on loan from Bristol City at League One Lincoln - also moved from the same age-grade squad to play his part in Euro 2020 qualification.

"I had a taste of the under-21s and you're itching to get into the first team, but first I have to start playing games regularly," he said.

"I have to take things one by one and start playing for Newport regularly first and see where there that takes me.

"I don't mind dropping down. I said to the gaffer at Sheffield Wednesday I need a new start need to play games and he backed me all the way and helped me get the move."