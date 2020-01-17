Cardiff City: Neil Harris working hard on new signings

Neil Harris scored 138 goals for Millwall in his playing career

Cardiff boss Neil Harris says the club are working "every hour," to bolster their squad but the Bluebirds "are not going to overpay," for players.

The Championship club have yet to sign a player this month and have cooled their interest in Wales striker Kieffer Moore after Wigan rejected a £2.3m bid.

"We will not sign players on deals we don't want to do," Harris explained.

"I am not about that, because ultimately you end up signing the wrong players on the wrong values.

"That is not going to happen while I am here," he added.

Harris pointed to the transition at the club since he succeeded Neil Warnock as manager in November with a significant change in the scouting department.

Glyn Chamberlain, head of recruitment under Warnock departed and was replaced by Tim Henderson.

"A couple of clubs have signed a couple so far," Harris added.

"It is a bit different for us with me not being here that long, with a new recruitment department being set up, it does not make it as smooth or as easy to do business. We are in that period at the moment.

"But we have identified players and I have identified players who can add quality to the group and support the dynamics we have already. If we can get them brilliant.

"I did say I am really happy with the group but I don't want to to sound like we are not going to add to it, that is not the case, we are trying. But it has to be the right personnel."