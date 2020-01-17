Rangers & Hibernian charged by Scottish FA over conduct
Rangers face two charges and Hibernian one of not acting in an "orderly fashion" in games last month.
A touchline altercation occurred in both Scottish Premiership matches in December, with Rangers winning at Easter Road and Celtic Park.
The clubs could be given a fine ranging from £2,500 to £20,000 for each offence at the hearing on 6 February.
Rangers coaches Thomas Culshaw and Michael Beale have been charged with misconduct.
Hibs first-team coach John Potter has also been hit with the same alleged breach in Rangers' 3-0 win last month.
In terms of the alleged breach for Hibs and Rangers, the rules state: "All clubs and recognised football bodies shall procure that its officials, team Staff, employees and players conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at all times during and/or after a match."