Mark Bowen: Reading boss extends deal with Championship club

Mark Bowen has led Reading to four wins in their past five Championship games

Reading boss Mark Bowen has extended his contract with the Championship club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 56-year-old Welshman took over at the Madejski Stadium in October following the sacking of Jose Gomes.

Bowen, who had previously been their sporting director, has won nine of his 17 games in charge of the Royals.

"He has proven himself a very clever, conscientious and capable manager," chief executive Nigel Howe told the club website.

Reading were third from bottom and winless in six matches before Bowen took over, but have since climbed to 14th place and are unbeaten since 7 December.

Assistant manager Eddie Niedzwiecki and first team coach John O'Shea have also signed new deals.