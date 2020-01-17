Transfer rumours: Bowen, Kurzawa, Moses, Fernandes, Bailly, Eriksen

Newcastle United are set to make a bid for Hull City's English forward Jarrod Bowen, 23, after manager Steve Bruce was assured by owner Mike Ashley that he will back him in the transfer market at a meeting this week. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Sporting Lisbon to sign Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, in a deal which could be worth up to £60m, but the move is not imminent. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, ManchesterUnited are also attempting to recruit a central midfielder on loan until the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News)

And Manchester United have also triggered the two-year extension in 25-year-old Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly's contract to tie him to the club until 2022. (ESPN)

Inter Milan are on the verge of signing Chelsea winger Victor Moses, 29, after manager Antonio Conte made a specific request for the club to sign the Nigeria international, who is currently on loan at Fenerbahce. (Daily Mail)

Paris-St Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, 27, has dropped a hint that he is edging closer to sealing a move to Arsenal this month after announcing he has joined a UK-based agency. (Evening Standard)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, is closing in on a move to Inter Milan after successful talks with his current club Tottenham. (Sun)

Los Angeles Galaxy have signed Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, 31, from Sevilla on a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer. (Sports Illustrated)

Germany midfielder Emre Can, 26, is likely to move to AC Milan from Juventus. (Sportmediaset - in Italian)

Injured England striker Harry Kane, 26, could return to light training in nine weeks' time and is still expected to be available for Tottenham by the middle of April. (Telegraph)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has warned Aston Villa that a loan move for the Foxes' 31-year-old Algeria forward Islam Slimani is likely to be "too complicated". (Independent)

Hearts have stepped up their efforts to bring Kosovo forward Donis Avdijaj, 23 to Tynecastle from Trabzonspor. (Daily Record)

Cardiff City fans are disappointed after learning some of the most important items in the club's history are to be sold off by a private owner at auction next week. They have urged the club to buy the collection - including 1927 FA Cup final memorabilia, players' contracts and historic board meeting minutes - back themselves. (Wales Online)

Defender Simon Francis, 34, has said Bournemouth will take the challenge of avoiding Premier League relegation "head on". (Daily Echo)