Borussia Monchengladbach dealt Bundesliga title blow by Schalke

From the section

David Wagner's Schalke have lost one of their last 11 Bundesliga matches

Borussia Monchengladbach's Bundesliga title ambitions were dealt a blow as they were denied top spot by Schalke.

Suat Serdar curled in a sublime 48th-minute opener for Schalke and debutant Michael Gregoritsch swept in Benito Raman's cut-back 10 minutes later.

Defeat leaves Monchengladbach second, two points behind leaders RB Leipzig.

David Wagner's Schalke climb to fourth, level with reigning champions Bayern Munich to leave four points separating the German top-flight's top-four.

Leaders Leipzig can move five points clear when they host Union Berlin on Saturday, while Bayern can leapfrog Monchengladbach on Sunday when they travel to Hertha Berlin.

Marco Rose's second-placed visitors had goalkeeper Yann Sommer to thank after he denied FC Augsburg loanee Gregoritsch early on, while at the other end Gregoritsch headed clear from his own goal line to deny Marcus Thuram.

German 22-year-old midfielder Serdar produced a brilliant finish to manoeuvre the ball into the far corner from the edge of the area, while Gregoritsch was able to register a deserved debut goal as ex-Huddersfield boss Wagner's side produced the latest twist in a fascinating Bundesliga title race.