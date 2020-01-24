Stoke City v Swansea City
-
- From the section Championship
Stoke City are set to be without Tyrese Campbell, who went off with a hamstring injury after scoring the winner in Monday's game at West Bromwich Albion.
Striker Lee Gregory, who came on for Campbell at The Hawthorns, could start.
Wales centre-back Joe Rodon could be back for Swansea City after three months out of action following surgery on an ankle injury.
Winger Jordan Farrick is also nearing a return, but Mike van der Hoorn (knee) remains out.
Match facts
- Stoke have won four of their last five league games against Swansea City (L1), winning 2-1 away from home earlier this season.
- Swansea are winless in eight away league games against Stoke (D2 L6) since winning 2-1 in March 2001 under John Hollins.
- Stoke City have won more of their 13 Championship fixtures under Michael O'Neill (six) than they did in 34 matches in the competition under previous permanent manager Nathan Jones (five).
- Swansea have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six Championship matches - as many as they had in their previous 20.
- Swansea's Andre Ayew has scored six goals in his last eight English league games, as many as he had in his previous 44 with the Swans and West Ham combined.
- This is the first time since the 2008-09 season that only one Championship fixture is played on Saturday on FA Cup fourth round weekend - Blackpool won 2-0 against Birmingham that season.