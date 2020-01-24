Stoke City v Swansea City

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen started his career with Swansea City before joining Liverpool in 2012

Stoke City are set to be without Tyrese Campbell, who went off with a hamstring injury after scoring the winner in Monday's game at West Bromwich Albion.

Striker Lee Gregory, who came on for Campbell at The Hawthorns, could start.

Wales centre-back Joe Rodon could be back for Swansea City after three months out of action following surgery on an ankle injury.

Winger Jordan Farrick is also nearing a return, but Mike van der Hoorn (knee) remains out.

Match facts