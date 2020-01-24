Leyton Orient v Newport County

James Dayton will be suspended for Leyton Orient's League Two clash against Newport after his straight red card in Tuesday's draw at Northampton.

Jamie Turley is a doubt for the hosts and Jobi McAnuff (groin) and Dean Brill (hamstring) remain long-term absentees.

Newport will be without striker Ade Azeez but defender Dan Leadbitter could return for the trip to Brisbane Road.

New loan signing Dale Gorman is not available to face his parent club but Padraig Amond could return from injury.