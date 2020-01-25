National League
Boreham Wood15:00Barrow
Venue: Meadow Park

Boreham Wood v Barrow

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow29184759302958
2Harrogate31167849371255
3Yeovil31158856381853
4Bromley31148952411150
5Boreham Wood30139845321348
6Notts County301211746311547
7Halifax30137104242046
8Stockport31137114446-246
9Solihull Moors291361042301245
10Woking30128104146-544
11Hartlepool311011104645141
12Dover29118103537-241
13Torquay31125145257-541
14Barnet28101084135640
15Sutton United311010114037340
16Aldershot30108123642-638
17Eastleigh29910103743-637
18Wrexham3198144043-335
19Maidenhead United31105163748-1135
20Dag & Red3089133239-733
21Chesterfield3189144153-1233
22Fylde2979133547-1230
23Ebbsfleet30510153860-2225
24Chorley31413142855-2725
View full National League table

Top Stories