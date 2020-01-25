Scottish League One
Clyde15:00East Fife
Venue: Broadwood Stadium

Clyde v East Fife

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers21116439261339
2Falkirk21108338132538
3Airdrieonians2111463325837
4East Fife218943327633
5Montrose2010283226632
6Dumbarton208482835-728
7Clyde205782533-822
8Peterhead2164112533-822
9Forfar2154122133-1219
10Stranraer2026122245-2312
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories