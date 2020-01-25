Stenhousemuir v Edinburgh City
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|20
|16
|1
|3
|55
|25
|30
|49
|2
|Edinburgh City
|20
|14
|2
|4
|39
|23
|16
|44
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|19
|10
|2
|7
|26
|21
|5
|32
|4
|Annan Athletic
|21
|8
|3
|10
|31
|43
|-12
|27
|5
|Stirling
|20
|7
|5
|8
|23
|19
|4
|26
|6
|Elgin
|21
|6
|7
|8
|33
|26
|7
|25
|7
|Queen's Park
|20
|7
|4
|9
|27
|30
|-3
|25
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|21
|5
|5
|11
|25
|41
|-16
|20
|9
|Albion
|18
|5
|4
|9
|26
|36
|-10
|19
|10
|Brechin
|20
|4
|3
|13
|25
|46
|-21
|15