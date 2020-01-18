Women's FA Cup: Liverpool switch Blackburn home tie to Bamber Bridge

Liverpool Women's game against Manchester United and Tranmere's FA Cup replay against Watford were both been postponed earlier this month

Liverpool will play their Women's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Blackburn Rovers Ladies at Bamber Bridge.

The game has been switched from Tranmere Rovers FC to allow the pitch at Prenton Park extra recovery time after recent rain.

Liverpool's Women's Super League match against Manchester United on 12 January had to be postponed because the playing surface was waterlogged.

The tie against Blackburn will be played on 26 January (kick-off 13:00).

Bamber Bridge's Sir Tom Finney Stadium is 36 miles north of Tranmere and is in fact closer to Blackburn, but Liverpool will remain the designated 'home' team for the tie.

The WSL and Championship sides all enter the competition in round four, with the feature tie a Manchester derby between United and cup holders City.