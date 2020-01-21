Chelsea v Arsenal: Pick your combined XI for London derby

This is the combined Arsenal-Chelsea XI you selected in December

It has been just over three weeks since Chelsea edged past London rivals Arsenal thanks to a late comeback at Emirates Stadium.

Now it is the turn of the Blues to host the Gunners on Tuesday, with both sides unbeaten since that December meeting in north London.

At the time we asked you to select your combined starting XI and the result saw eight Blues players picked and just three Gunners getting the nod.

But have the teams' performances in the past few weeks altered your selections? Make your choices at the bottom of the page.