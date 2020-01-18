FA Women's Continental Cup: Holders Man City face Arsenal in semi-finals

Manchester City celebrate the winning penalty at Bramall Lane against Arsenal last season

Holders Manchester City will travel to five-times winners and last season's beaten finalists Arsenal in the FA Women's Continental Cup semi-finals.

The winner of their tie will face either Manchester United or Chelsea, who face each other in the second semi.

City, who beat Sheffield United 4-0 to reach the last four, have won the competition three times.

United were losing semi-finalists last season, while Chelsea have gone out at the last-four stage in the past two.

The draw means the prospect of a London or Manchester derby final remains intact, with the showpiece to take place at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on 29 February.

Semi-final draw

Manchester United v Chelsea

Arsenal v Manchester City