FA Women's Continental Cup: Holders Man City face Arsenal in semi-finals

Manchester City celebrate the winning penalty at Bramall Lane last season
Manchester City celebrate the winning penalty at Bramall Lane against Arsenal last season

Holders Manchester City will travel to five-times winners and last season's beaten finalists Arsenal in the FA Women's Continental Cup semi-finals.

The winner of their tie will face either Manchester United or Chelsea, who face each other in the second semi.

City, who beat Sheffield United 4-0 to reach the last four, have won the competition three times.

United were losing semi-finalists last season, while Chelsea have gone out at the last-four stage in the past two.

The draw means the prospect of a London or Manchester derby final remains intact, with the showpiece to take place at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on 29 February.

Semi-final draw

Manchester United v Chelsea

Arsenal v Manchester City

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC