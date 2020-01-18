Henry Onyekuru: Nigerian cleared to make Galatasaray debut

Nigeria's Henry Oneykuru

Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru will finally be able to make his second debut for Turkish club Galatasaray this month after receiving a playing license.

The 22-year-old returned for a second loan spell at the Super Lig champions two weeks ago from French club Monaco, but his quest to get in the thick of the action was hit by an administrative problem and a bout of malaria.

Galatasaray, who could not obtain a playing license for Onyekuru due to its tax debt problem in Turkey, has finally registered the Nigerian.

"Onyekuru is registered now and his playing license is granted to allow him play once he's been certified ready by the doctor," a club source told BBC Sport.

"You know he has been in hospital recovering very well from the malaria, but everything is looking good now."

The club announced early this week that the forward contracted malaria in the Nigerian city of Lagos before landing in Istanbul to finalise his return to the Turkish giants.

The statement added that Onyekuru had not contracted a severe case of the illness and will be under medical supervision at the Liv Hospital.

Onyekuru struggled to establish himself at Monaco after signing for the French principality outfit from English Premier League side Everton in August 2019.

Despite missing most of October with a hamstring injury he made four appearances for Monaco this season.

He was loaned to Galatasaray last season from Everton when he scored 16 goals, contributed six assists in 44 matches in all competitions to help the club win a Turkish league and cup double.

Onyekuru has scored once in 11 appearances for three-time African champions Nigeria.