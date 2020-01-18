Colchester United: Plymouth Argyle defender Tafari Moore joins on loan

Tafari Moore helped Wycombe to promotion from League Two while on loan in 2018

Plymouth Argyle defender Tafari Moore has joined fellow League Two club Colchester United on loan until the end of the season.

Moore, 22, is a former QPR and Arsenal academy player, who has also previously played on loan at Wycombe.

He went straight into the Colchester squad for their league fixture against Macclesfield on Saturday.

Moore has been limited to just two starts for Argyle this season, in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.

