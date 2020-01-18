Matty Kennedy: Aberdeen 'encouraged' to pursue talks with St Johnstone

St Johnstone's Matty Kennedy has signed a pre-contract with Aberdeen

Aberdeen have "had conversations" with St Johnstone with a view to signing winger Matty Kennedy in January.

The Northern Ireland international has already signed a pre-contract to move to Pittodrie in the summer on a three-year deal.

However, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is keen to bring 25-year-old Kennedy north early.

"We've had enough encouragement from St Johnstone to maybe look do something," McInnes told BBC Scotland.

"There's been a couple of conversations but I'm always reluctant to speak too much. He's their player and these negotiations should be spoken about in private, but people know we've had a conversation, I can't deny that.

"But if there's a way of getting Matty here we'll do it, if not we'll wait until summer. He's a good player, we're delighted to get him, but he's not our player yet."

Kennedy, who started his career with Kilmarnock and had spells on loan at Tranmere Rovers, MK Dons and Hibernian after joining Everton, has scored five goals in 21 appearances this term.