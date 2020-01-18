Transfer rumours: Can, Fernandes, Guardiola, Bellingham, Kurzawa

Everton are preparing a £30m bid for former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 26, with the Germany international out of favour at Juventus. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United are willing to walk away from a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, with the clubs far apart in their valuation of him. (Manchester Evening News)

Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says the club need to keep left-back Layvin Kurzawa, 27, in a potential blow to Arsenal's hopes of signing the France international. (Goal)

Manchester City are braced for Paris St-Germain to make a huge offer for manager Pep Guardiola, if the Ligue 1 side sack Tuchel. (Sunday Express)

Manchester United will pay £15m to sign 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City to stave off a bid from Chelsea. (Sun on Sunday)

Paris St-Germain are ready to offer Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 28, a contract worth 12m euros (£10.2m) per year to leave Napoli. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Manchester United have lost out to Real Madrid in the race to sign Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 22. (Star Sunday)

Arsenal technical director Edu has met with representatives of Athletico Paranaense defensive midfielder Bruno Guimaraes over a possible 25-30m euro (£21.3-£25.6m) deal for the 22-year-old Brazilian. (Goal - in Portuguese)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is hoping to sign a striker in January, with England's Harry Kane out injured for up to three months. (Evening Standard)

Inter Milan are close to a deal to loan Austria winger Valentino Lazaro, 23, to Newcastle for 2m euros (£1.7m), with a potential 20m euro (£17m) purchase option. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Lazaro's agent has visited St James' Park to seal the loan deal but Newcastle have yet to agree the purchase price. (Chronicle)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is confident his side will sign a replacement this month for striker Patrick Cutrone, who has joined Fiorentina on an 18-month loan. (Express & Star)

Juventus have offered Italy attacking midfielder Federico Bernardeschi, 25, to Barcelona as part of a deal for Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31. (AS)

Burnley are lining up a £10m move for Middlesbrough centre-back Dael Fry, 22. (Sun on Sunday)

Real Madrid are turning down loan offers for James Rodriguez because they would rather sell the 28-year-old Colombia attacking midfielder. (Marca)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says the club are very close to completing the signing of Genk and Tanzania striker Mbwana Samatta, 27. (Birmingham Mail)

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32, will ask Paris St-Germain to not pick him for Sunday's match against Lorient in order to force through a move to Atletico Madrid. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid could move for Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, 28, or Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer, 26, if they fail to seal a deal for Cavani. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Flamengo's Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus, 17, has met with Real Madrid to finalise a move. (AS)