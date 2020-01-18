Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid2Sevilla1

Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: Casemiro double sends Zinedine Zidane's side top

Casemiro
Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro doubled his tally for the season with two goals against Sevilla

Real Madrid moved three points clear of champions Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a hard-earned victory against Sevilla at the Bernabeu.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro scored twice for Zinedine Zidane's side, either side of Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong's exquisite, curled equaliser.

Luka Jovic's clever backheeled pass had allowed Casemiro to break Sevilla's resistance after 57 minutes.

Casemiro then headed in the eventual winner from a Lucas Vazquez cross.

Barcelona can return to the summit on goal difference when they host Granada on Sunday.

Visitors Sevilla, who remain fourth following the defeat, made a confident start as ex-Real boss Julen Lopetegui's side looked to close to within two points of the top two.

De Jong was denied a first-half opener from a corner after a video assistant referee review showed Nemanja Gudelj had blocked Eder Militao as the Real defender attempted to follow De Jong's run.

Real had to remain patient until Jovic's assist for Casemiro provided the game's first spark of creativity, but Sevilla responded just seven minutes later as De Jong converted brilliantly into the opposite corner from just inside the box.

They were unable to make Real sweat for too long, however, as Casemiro claimed his second and the hosts, crowned Spanish Super Cup champions last weekend, were able to hold on.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 87mins
  • 3Militão
  • 5Varane
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forMendyat 71'minutes
  • 10ModricBooked at 37mins
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 88mins
  • 8Kroos
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18JovicSubstituted forBenzemaat 62'minutes
  • 27RodrygoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 6Nacho
  • 9Benzema
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Isco
  • 23Mendy
  • 25Vinícius Júnior

Sevilla

  • 1Vaclik
  • 16Navas
  • 12Koundé
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 23Reguilón
  • 25Reges
  • 17Gudelj
  • 10BanegaBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRony Lopesat 80'minutes
  • 11El HaddadiSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 66'minutes
  • 19de Jong
  • 22VázquezSubstituted forTorresat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Martins Carriço
  • 7Rony Lopes
  • 8Nolito
  • 13Bono
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 18Escudero
  • 21Torres
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
72,512

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla).

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla).

Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Booking

Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Rony Lopes (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

Diego Carlos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

Hand ball by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Rony Lopes replaces Éver Banega.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Óliver Torres replaces Franco Vázquez.

Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Fernando (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Ferland Mendy replaces Marcelo.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.

Attempt saved. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Munir El Haddadi.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 1, Sevilla 1. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Rodrygo.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema replaces Luka Jovic.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid20127138132543
2Barcelona19124349232640
3Atl Madrid1998222121035
4Sevilla2010552520535
5Getafe209652920933
6Real Sociedad199463325831
7Valencia198742925431
8Ath Bilbao197842013729
9Villarreal198473326728
10Granada198382525027
11Levante2082102630-426
12Osasuna2051052625125
13Real Betis196672632-624
14Alavés206592129-823
15Real Valladolid2041061723-622
16Eibar1954101829-1119
17Celta Vigo1936101629-1315
18Mallorca1943121833-1515
19Leganés2035121633-1714
20Espanyol1925121436-2211
View full Spanish La Liga table

