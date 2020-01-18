Match ends, FC Augsburg 3, Borussia Dortmund 5.
FC Augsburg 3-5 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Braut Haaland scores hat-trick on debut
Erling Braut Haaland scored a 23-minute hat-trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut to help his side come from two goals down and beat Augsburg.
Norway striker Haaland, 19, came off the bench on 56 minutes and scored his first goal just three minutes later.
England winger Jadon Sancho levelled the match at 3-3 before Haaland put Dortmund in front on 69 minutes.
He then broke clear to slide a left-footed strike under the keeper to complete a stunning hat-trick.
It is Haaland's sixth hat-trick of the season, having joined Dortmund from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg for £17.1m last month.
The son of former Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland has now scored 31 goals in all club competitions this season.
Haaland, who had been a reported transfer target for Juventus and Manchester United, scored eight goals in this season's Champions League group stage, the second most in the competition.
Augsburg had led 2-0 through goals from Florian Niederlechner and Marco Richter.
After Julian Brandt pulled one back for Dortmund, Niederlechner scored his second on 55 minutes before Haaland's introduction.
Victory in the first game back after the winter break lifts Dortmund to fourth in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders RB Leipzig, who face Union Berlin later on Saturday.
Line-ups
Augsburg
- 21Koubek
- 2Lichtsteiner
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 18Jedvaj
- 31Max
- 10BaierSubstituted forSarenren Bazeeat 85'minutes
- 8Khedira
- 23Richter
- 24JensenSubstituted forLöwenat 74'minutes
- 16Vargas
- 7Niederlechner
Substitutes
- 1Luthe
- 3Pedersen
- 5Suchy
- 14Morávek
- 17Sarenren Bazee
- 19Uduokhai
- 28Hahn
- 29Löwen
- 34Teigl
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26PiszczekSubstituted forHaalandat 56'minutes
- 15Hummels
- 16Akanji
- 5Hakimi
- 28Witsel
- 19Brandt
- 13Guerreiro
- 7Sancho
- 11ReusSubstituted forDahoudat 80'minutes
- 23T HazardSubstituted forReynaat 72'minutesBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 8Dahoud
- 10Götze
- 14Schulz
- 17Haaland
- 18Balerdi
- 22Morey
- 32Reyna
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
- Attendance:
- 30,660
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 3, Borussia Dortmund 5.
Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee replaces Daniel Baier.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Marco Reus.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 3, Borussia Dortmund 5. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).
Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Eduard Löwen replaces Fredrik Jensen.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Thorgan Hazard.
VAR Decision: Goal FC Augsburg 3-4 Borussia Dortmund (Thorgan Hazard).
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 3, Borussia Dortmund 4. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.
Offside, FC Augsburg. Stephan Lichtsteiner tries a through ball, but Fredrik Jensen is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Tin Jedvaj.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Daniel Baier.
Attempt blocked. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Tomás Koubek.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 3, Borussia Dortmund 3. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mats Hummels with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 3, Borussia Dortmund 2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a through ball.
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland replaces Lukasz Piszczek.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 3, Borussia Dortmund 1. Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philipp Max.
Attempt missed. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florian Niederlechner.
Offside, FC Augsburg. Fredrik Jensen tries a through ball, but Ruben Vargas is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Fredrik Jensen (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Richter.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Attempt blocked. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.