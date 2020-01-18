'Let the ref decide, not somewhere in Heathrow' - managers back pitchside monitor use

Referee Paul Tierney (second right) made Premier League history at Carrow Road

Premier League managers have had a love-hate relationship with the video assistant referee (VAR) this season, but pitchside monitors drew praise from bosses when they were used for the first time in the competition on Saturday.

Last week it was announced Premier League referees could refer to the small screens for red card decisions when it is felt they should have the final say.

In the 76th minute of Norwich's 1-0 win over Bournemouth, referee Paul Tierney made history when he changed Canaries midfielder Ben Godfrey's yellow card to red after consulting the monitor at Carrow Road.

Despite it affecting his side, Norwich manager Daniel Farke backed the new edict.

"We have this experience in Germany, and it depends if the decision in the end is right or wrong," he said.

"I think we have to support the role of the referee. In recent weeks, it has seemed the referee has not been in the driving seat and someone else has been taking the decisions."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and Tim Krul were also in support, with the Norwich keeper adding: "We are sick of people outside the stadium in a little room getting involved."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants monitors to also be consulted for penalty decisions after his side were affected by VAR during their 3-2 home defeat by Wolves.

With Saints leading 2-1, referee Darren England waved play on after Jonny fell in the area under the challenge of Cedric Soares and Jack Stephens. However, the VAR team at Stockley Park told England to overturn his decision.

Raul Jimenez scored from the spot before grabbing the winner in the 3-2 victory.

"I was always a friend of letting the decision be done on the ground and not somewhere in Heathrow [Stockley Park is 2.4 miles from Heathrow]," he told BBC's Match of the Day.

"This is why people come to the stadium to watch the game - if the ref had a look at a screen then he would see he's right on his decision. It was not a clear wrong [the challenge on Jonny] and not the time to overrule."

He added: "Maybe it was a foul but Jonny didn't have the chance to go for the goal. This was why he decided not to give a penalty.

"Then I asked him [referee England] why he didn't look on the screen, and he said he couldn't do it because he could only look for a red card.

"It's not clearly wrong, but at that moment they stood with their decision. Again if they are not 100% clear then he should look at the screen."