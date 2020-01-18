Match ends, Lazio 5, Sampdoria 1.
Lazio 5-1 Sampdoria: Ciro Immobile scores hat-trick as Lazio narrow gap on Serie A leaders
Ciro Immobile scored a hat-trick as Lazio thrashed Sampdoria to record an 11th straight Serie A win and move three points behind leaders Juventus.
Immobile scored twice in quick succession to make it 3-0 after 20 minutes following Felipe Caicedo's seventh-minute opener for the hosts.
Bastos added a fourth after half-time, before Immobile completed his treble with his second penalty of the match.
Karol Linetty scored a consolation for Sampdoria with 20 minutes remaining.
Lazio remain third in Serie A but victory means Simone Inzaghi's side sit just one point behind Inter Milan in second.
Leaders Juventus host Parma on Sunday (19:45 GMT) after Inter travel to Lecce (14:00) - but both will have played one game more than Lazio after doing so.
An early counter saw Caicedo convert at close range from Immobile's saved attempt, but the in-form Immobile made no mistakes from the penalty spot following a handball by Nicola Murru 10 minutes later.
Italy international Immobile then rounded the goalkeeper after a long ball over the top from defender Francesco Acerbi and, after Bastos had restarted the scoring after the interval, Immobile had his hat-trick - and his 23rd goal in 19 league games this season - with another confident penalty, awarded for a handball by Omar Colley.
Linetty gave the travelling fans something to cheer, but a miserable day for Sampdoria was capped by the dismissal of defender Julian Chabot just three minutes later.
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 33AcerbiSubstituted forVavroat 66'minutes
- 26RaduSubstituted forJacinto Quissangaat 49'minutes
- 29Lazzari
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6Leiva
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 22Rodríguez Menéndez
- 20CaicedoSubstituted forAdekanyeat 58'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 7Berisha
- 8Anderson
- 11Correa
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 16Parolo
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
- 34Adekanye
- 58Minala
- 93Vavro
Sampdoria
- 1Audero
- 24Bereszynski
- 5ChabotBooked at 73mins
- 15ColleyBooked at 62mins
- 29MurruSubstituted forAugelloat 63'minutes
- 7Linetty
- 18Thorsby
- 4VieiraBooked at 31mins
- 14JanktoSubstituted forEkdalat 45'minutes
- 17Caprari
- 23GabbiadiniSubstituted forBonazzoliat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Augello
- 6Ekdal
- 9Bonazzoli
- 10Rigoni
- 19Regini
- 20Maroni
- 22Seculin
- 26Léris
- 27Quagliarella
- 30Falcone
- 33Rocha Lima
- 91Bertolacci
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 5, Sampdoria 1.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Denis Vavro.
Attempt missed. Federico Bonazzoli (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tommaso Augello.
Attempt blocked. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommaso Augello.
Foul by Denis Vavro (Lazio).
Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Emil Audero.
Attempt saved. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Alberto.
Bastos (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Colley (Sampdoria).
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Denis Vavro.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bonazzoli (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albin Ekdal.
Foul by Ciro Immobile (Lazio).
Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Leiva.
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Alberto.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Patric.
Attempt missed. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Julian Chabot (Sampdoria) is shown the red card.
Bobby Adekanye (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Julian Chabot (Sampdoria).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Omar Colley (Sampdoria).
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Federico Bonazzoli replaces Manolo Gabbiadini.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 5, Sampdoria 1. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Omar Colley.
Offside, Sampdoria. Omar Colley tries a through ball, but Manolo Gabbiadini is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Omar Colley (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gianluca Caprari with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Denis Vavro.
Booking
Bobby Adekanye (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bobby Adekanye (Lazio).
Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Denis Vavro replaces Francesco Acerbi.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 5, Sampdoria 0. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Tommaso Augello replaces Nicola Murru.