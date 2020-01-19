Chris Burke: Veteran Kilmarnock winger with six assists in Queen's Park win

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I wish I got an assist bonus' - Burke

Chris Burke has probably not had six assists in a match since - in his words - "under-10s football" but the veteran former Scotland international achieved that very feat on Saturday.

His Kilmarnock side had not won in seven, or even scored a goal since 30 November, but Burke was to the fore as they spanked League Two Queen's Park 6-0 to reach the Scottish Cup last 16.

The 36-year-old set up five different team-mates and, while manager Alex Dyer labelled his contribution "outstanding", he scoffed at suggestions of an assist bonus.

Six deliveries, six goals

1-0: Burke's tempting corner is headed into the net by defender Alex Bruce after 10 minutes.

2-0: Another Burke delivery, another header. This time by Scotland international Stuart Finlay.

3-0: Lesson not learned by Queen's Park. Burke crosses, Finlay heads in again.

4-0: Burke feeds Greg Kiltie, whose deflected strike nestles in the net.

5-0: Debutant Nicke Kabamba gets the final touch to another Burke corner.

6-0: Connor Johnson sweeps in the sixth from another Burke pass.

'It's not about me today' - what he said

"It's my job to try and create chances and also to try and notch a couple of goals myself. I was probably most delighted with the goal from open play by Greg Kiltie.

"It's not about me today. The team needed that because we hadn't scored in a long time. We had to get back to doing the basics right.

"We started well and that's because we've practiced hard the last 10 or 11 days with double sessions. We reaped the rewards today."

'He's an inspiration' - what they said

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "Burkey got six assists and that was outstanding, but no there's no bonus for that. We've worked on putting balls into the box in training, and playing at a decent tempo."

Midfielder Alan Power: "Burkey's a great influence on the team and an inspiration for every young lad coming up. Six assists; his deliveries were perfect and throughout the game he was brilliant."