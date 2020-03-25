Quiz: Name Scotland's last Euros play-off team

Scotland defeated Netherlands 1-0 in their last Hampden play-off match in 2003

When Scotland take on Israel, it will be closing in on 17 years since their last stab at a European Championship play-off.

Back in November 2003, Berti Vogts side recorded a famous 1-0 win over Netherlands in the first leg at Hampden to put themselves in the driving seat to reach Euro 2004.

The second leg in Amsterdam was not quite as enjoyable, the Scots suffering a 6-0 hiding in the Dutch capital.

But concentrating on the happier first leg, can you remember the starting XI and three subs who turned out in dark blue and had the country dreaming of qualification?