Lecce 1-1 Inter MIlan: Antonio Conte's side held by Serie A strugglers
Inter Milan missed the chance to move top of Serie A after being held to a draw by struggling Lecce.
Lecce captain Marco Mancosu slotted home a low cross with 13 minutes remaining to salvage a point for the hosts.
Second-half substitute Alessandro Bastoni had headed Antonio Conte's side ahead just six minutes earlier.
The result lifts Inter to within a point of leaders Juventus, who host Parma on Sunday evening (19:45 GMT).
The hosts had a penalty decision overturned by VAR with the score at 0-0 after referee Piero Giacomelli had initially ruled Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi had deliberately handled the ball inside the area.
Both teams struck the woodwork, with Inter's Marcelo Brozovic denied by the post in the first half and Lecce midfielder Filippo Falco curling a free-kick against the upright in the second.
Line-ups
Lecce
- 21Vasconcellos Ferreira
- 29RispoliSubstituted forFalcoat 76'minutes
- 5Lucioni
- 13Rossettini
- 39Dell'Orco
- 7DonatiBooked at 20mins
- 14Deiola
- 4Petriccione
- 8MancosuSubstituted forMeccarielloat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9LapadulaSubstituted forMajerat 62'minutes
- 30Babacar
Substitutes
- 2Riccardi
- 3Vera
- 10Falco
- 16Meccariello
- 22Vigorito
- 25Gallo
- 34Maselli
- 37Majer
- 77Tachtsidis
- 97Chironi
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 2GodínSubstituted forBastoniat 68'minutes
- 6de Vrij
- 37Skriniar
- 87CandrevaBooked at 32mins
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forValeroat 82'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 12SensiSubstituted forSánchezat 82'minutes
- 34Biraghi
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 7Sánchez
- 13Ranocchia
- 19Lazaro
- 20Valero
- 21Dimarco
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 31Pirola
- 32Agoume
- 46Berni
- 95Bastoni
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lecce 1, Inter Milan 1.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Giulio Donati.
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Biagio Meccariello (Lecce) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Biagio Meccariello (Lecce).
Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alessandro Deiola.
Attempt blocked. Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Giulio Donati.
Booking
Borja Valero (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).
Filippo Falco (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Biagio Meccariello replaces Marco Mancosu.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Marcelo Brozovic because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Stefano Sensi.
Filippo Falco (Lecce) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Alessandro Deiola (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Lecce 1, Inter Milan 1. Marco Mancosu (Lecce) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zan Majer with a cross.
Attempt missed. Giulio Donati (Lecce) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Filippo Falco replaces Andrea Rispoli.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alessandro Deiola.
Goal!
Goal! Lecce 0, Inter Milan 1. Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gabriel.
Attempt saved. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Alessandro Deiola (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Alessandro Bastoni replaces Diego Godín.
Diego Godín (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Mancosu (Lecce).
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Attempt saved. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cristian Dell'Orco.
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Zan Majer replaces Gianluca Lapadula.
Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.