Barcelona v Granada
-
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 22Vidal
- 10Messi
- 17Griezmann
- 31Fati
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 8Arthur
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 24Firpo
- 27Pérez
- 28Puig
Granada
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 16Díaz
- 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 6Sánchez
- 2Foulquier
- 8Eteki
- 4Gonalons
- 7Vadillo
- 12Azeez
- 23Machís
- 24Fernández
Substitutes
- 5Martínez
- 9Soldado
- 10Rodríguez Díaz
- 11Köybasi
- 13Escandell
- 15Neva
- 21Herrera
- Referee:
- Valentín Pizarro Gómez