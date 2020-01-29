Celtic & Rangers: What awaits in Premiership, Scottish Cup & Europa League?

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Will there be another twist in Premiership title race?

Celtic and Rangers have both played three times since returning from the winter break. Each will play a further nine games across the next 30 days starting on Wednesday.

It means the two contenders for the Scottish Premiership title are engaged in a run of 12 games in 37 days - 12 games that could shape the outcome of the title, the destination of the Scottish Cup, and the respective clubs' Europa League ambitions.

BBC Scotland has taken a look in more depth at the hectic schedules which could go a long way to deciding how the season will unfold.

The scrap for the title

Celtic currently lead the table by five points - having played a game more - after Rangers' surprise defeat at Hearts on Sunday.

It is a promising start to a five-game stretch for Neil Lennon's side, who initially appeared to have a trickier run of fixtures after the break.

Their win over Ross County on Saturday was the only one of those matches held at home, with the title holders having won at Kilmarnock the previous midweek, before travelling to face St Johnstone on Wednesday, Hamilton Academical on Sunday, then Motherwell three days later.

Rangers, meanwhile, beat St Mirren in their first Premiership game back, before losing at Tynecastle. However, while Celtic are now on their travels, Steven Gerrard's side host Ross County, Aberdeen and Hibernian.

Given they have won 15 of their 17 home games in all competitions this term - losing just once, against Celtic - the Ibrox side will be confident of a clean sweep.

The road to Hampden

Christopher Jullien's controversial goal settled the League Cup final between the pair in December, and both have their sights set on a Hampden return for the Scottish Cup final in May.

Celtic, chasing a fourth consecutive treble, have what looks a relatively straightforward tie at Clyde and maybe the opportunity to rest players, though memories of their defeat in Cumbernauld in 2006 could temper any such thoughts.

Rangers have a tougher task on paper, with Premiership opponents Hamilton standing in their way in Lanarkshire.

Should both get through, a Scottish Cup quarter-final awaits the weekend after the second legs of their Europa League last-32 ties.

The European dream

After progressing from their Europa League groups, both will fancy their chances of at least reaching the last 16, with Celtic facing Danes FC Copenhagen, while Rangers play Portugal's Sporting Braga.

The two legs of those ties will be played in the next 30 days and victories would further clutter the calendar, especially for Rangers, who still have to rearrange a Premiership meeting with St Johnstone.

The first free date for that game will be the second midweek in March, but that week is when the Europa League last-16 ties will take place. Indeed, Celtic and Rangers could even play each other at that stage.

'There's so much at stake' - analysis

Former Celtic & Rangers forward Kenny Miller

For 14 or 15 games over the coming period, there's no doubt these squads will get used and everybody will have a part to play.

The league is the bread and butter, but when you throw the Scottish Cup into it as well there's so much tradition, so much at stake in those games as well so it's very tough to prioritise.

The games are tough physically but sometimes it's a real mental test, particularly with these two clubs, with the expectations and the constant scrutiny. Any slip-up is always magnified with the Old Firm. At this stage of the season every point is a prisoner.