Liverpool: Everyone can celebrate the situation apart from us, says boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fans sang 'we're going to win the league' as the Reds recorded another win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is happy for fans to start believing the Reds will win the Premier League this season but insists his focus remains on taking each game as it comes.

Klopp's side beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday to go 16 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

After the final whistle Liverpool fans sang "we're going to win the league" as the Reds close in on a first league title in 30 years.

"They can sing that," said Klopp.

"They have sung that a couple of times in the past I think. l have no problem with that.

"Everyone should celebrate the situation, apart from us. Nothing has changed, we have the same situation plus three points. I will tell you immediately the moment if it feels different, at the moment it doesn't."

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored the goals as Liverpool recorded a 13th consecutive win in the league.

They have now taken an incredible 64 points out of the 66 available this season, having only dropped points when they drew at Manchester United in October.

"I have no idea whether we will be caught or not, I don't care," added Klopp on Sky Sports.

"First and foremost it's the Premier League. We play Wolves on Thursday, it's our next exceptional challenge. I don't have enough space in my brain to contemplate anything else."

'Liverpool living in the moment, Man Utd living in the past'

Anthony Martial had Manchester United's best chance in the game but fired well over when through on goal

Defeat for Manchester United means they are 30 points behind Liverpool in fifth place.

The Red Devils dominated English football for years but have not won the Premier League since 2013 and BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Chris Sutton believes they are a shadow of the side they used to be.

"The difference between the two sides is that Liverpool are living in the present," said the former Blackburn and Chelsea player.

"They are living in this moment. They are a team who are improving all the time and the club is improving all the time - on and off the field.

"United have hit the wall, they are treading water under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, that's just the way it is. They are living in the past. They are a bang average team and will not be able to touch Liverpool in the next couple of seasons."