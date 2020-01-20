Quiz: Can you name the top assisting goalkeepers in the Premier League?

Liverpool keeper Alisson ran the length of the pitch to celebrate with Mohamed Salah on Sunday

When Mohamed Salah wrapped up Liverpool's 2-0 win against Manchester United on Sunday, the first team-mate to congratulate him was Alisson.

The goalkeeper sprinted from one end of the ground to the other before sliding in front of Salah, celebrating his part in the decisive second goal.

That's because it was from Alisson's assist that Salah scored. A goalkeeper assist is a rare thing at Liverpool, with this one the first in the Premier League since March 2010, when Pepe Reina assisted against Sunderland.

It isn't quite enough to get him near the top of the list for all-time goal-assisting keepers in the competition. Can you name the top seven? See how you get on with three minutes on the clock...