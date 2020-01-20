Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe wants siege mentality in relegation fight

Howe (left) has seen his side win only one of their past 12 league games

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says his side need to "turn all energies against the world outside" as they battle against relegation.

The Cherries are 19th in the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat at bottom club Norwich City on Saturday.

"We have to become very internal," said Howe, whose side have lost 10 of their past 12 league games.

"We have to use all the negativity around us in a positive way to show we're still fighting and we can do it."

Bournemouth are three points from safety but have taken only four points from the past 36 available going into Tuesday's home game with Brighton.

"Fighting back collectively with everyone connected with the club that wants us to do well, that's really what we have to focus on now and turn all energies against the world outside," said Howe.

"I think the will to do well and the desire to achieve is 100% there.

"It's not always evident on the pitch because human psychology is sometimes difficult to predict - confidence affects you in different ways.

"But I can assure everybody the players care deeply, they're really hurting at the moment and they want to come out of this spell as quickly as possible."