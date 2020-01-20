Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Kamberi, Cosgrove, Shankland, Avdijaj, Sunderland, Stoke, Shrewsbury

Kosovo winger Donis Avdijaj, who agreed to terminate his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor on Friday, is expected to arrive in Scotland in the next 24 hours for signing talks with Hearts, with manager Daniel Stendel saying the 23-year-old will add goals and European experience. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Lech Poznan are poised to make a second bid for Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi, but the Polish club, who wanted to take the 24-year-old on loan with a view to buying in the summer, are unlikely to match the Albania international's £2m release clause and it is unlikely to be accepted by the Scottish Premiership outfit. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has confirmed New York Red Bulls' interest in Sam Cosgrove but does not believe the striker, who is also a target for Stoke City, will leave for the Major League Soccer club. (Stoke Sentinel)

Shrewsbury Town manager Brian Caldwell has revealed that Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has rejected a return to his club after the 23-year-old's successful loan spell there last season and looks likely to join English League One rivals Sunderland. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Ibrox defender Jamie Barjonas is poised to join Partick Thistle on loan. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson has vowed to hang on to Lawrence Shankland after Celtic watched the 24-year-old Scotland striker score his 26th goal in 27 games as the Championship leaders drew 2-2 with top-flight Hibs in the Scottish Cup on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Polish FA president Zbigniew Boniek says he is sick and tired of players being sold on the cheap by the country's clubs after Jagiellonia Bialystok allowed Patryk Klimala to join Celtic for £3.5m, with the head of the parent body saying the 21-year-old striker can become as good a player as Inter Milan's £95m forward Lautaro Martinez. (Daily Record)

A printing error meant that East of Scotland League side Broxburn Athletic played their historic Scottish Cup tie against St Mirren with shirts proclaiming the game in Paisley took place next month. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong claimed he was the victim of penalty decision errors at both ends of the park by referee Alan Muir in his side's 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle at Firhill. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is concerned that defenders Ryan Porteous and Jason Naismith could have picked up lengthy knee injuries in Sunday's 2-2 Scottish Cup draw with Dundee United. (The Times, print edition)