Reading v Cardiff City

Reading manager Mark Bowen has no fresh injury concerns as his side prepare to host Championship rivals Cardiff in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Bowen could choose to rotate his side with the Cardiff game the Royals' third in seven days, following a defeat at Millwall and draw at Nottingham Forest.

Cardiff will be without Danny Ward after the striker was forced off with a head injury at Birmingham last week.

Defender Lee Peltier (dead leg) is also unlikely to feature.

Bluebirds boss Neil Harris is likely to rotate his squad, as he did in the last round when Cardiff overcame Carlisle in a replay.

Sol Bamba, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls and Callum Paterson all featured in the third-round replay win at Carlisle and are set to start again.

Ward will miss out and he has had to follow concussion protocols, with Cardiff hopeful that he will feature in their next league game at home to West Brom on Tuesday.

"We have three games in a week, but we pick teams because we want to win games," Cardiff boss Neil Harris told BBC Sport Wales.

"There is huge desire here to have a cup run. I want to win games of football. It is a wonderful competition for us older folks who have the huge memories of past days in the FA Cup.

"It is still one of the main competitions in world football, a wonderful competition.

"I will pick a team accordingly to honour the competition. We want to be in the next round of the cup."

Reading defender Andy Yiadom is expected to remain sidelined with a knee problem, and has not featured since before Christmas.

Lucas Joao is also set to miss out after sustaining a hamstring injury in early January.

Royals boss Mark Bowen is also targeting a win and ideally would like to settle the tie without the need for a replay.

"Any game we play we always want to win it, so I'll be picking the team accordingly," he said.

"Perhaps it might not be as many changes as before but I'll pick the side that I believe can go and win the game against Cardiff because, like our supporters, everybody loves a cup run and I'm no different.

"The fans want to see the team win first and foremost. The longer we stay in there [FA Cup] it gives everybody a lift and everyone has got one eye on the next round of the cup as the season goes on.

"The cups a good thing but whether it's Cardiff, whether it's us or a lower league team like when we played Blackpool, they didn't want a replay against us because it impinged on their fight for promotion."

Reading and Cardiff will meet twice in six days with the Royals visiting the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday, 31 January in the Championship.

