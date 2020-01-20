Truro City 'poor' as defeat by Chesham United costs them top spot

Former Plymouth Argyle captain and coach Paul Wotton has been in charge at Truro since the summer

Truro City manager Paul Wotton admitted his side did not deserve to get anything out of the top-of-the-table clash with Chesham United in the Southern Premier League South.

The White Tigers lost 1-0 after Ryan Dickson was sent off in the 18th minute and they fell behind to Steve Brown's goal just before half-time.

The loss saw Chesham leapfrog Truro into first place by a point.

"I thought it was a poor game," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I thought Chesham were poor, we weren't a great deal better, there wasn't a lot of quality on the pitch."

The loss was Truro's first since 1 January and just their third since the end of August.

"Second half with 10 men, we had a go, I thought our endeavour was good, but we huffed and puffed and never really looked like scoring and there was a lack of quality on the pitch today," Wotton added.

"It didn't break for us today, we weren't at our best, the goal we conceded was really poor, to have a free header like that was really poor."