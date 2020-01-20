Truro City 'poor' as defeat by Chesham United costs them top spot
Truro City manager Paul Wotton admitted his side did not deserve to get anything out of the top-of-the-table clash with Chesham United in the Southern Premier League South.
The White Tigers lost 1-0 after Ryan Dickson was sent off in the 18th minute and they fell behind to Steve Brown's goal just before half-time.
The loss saw Chesham leapfrog Truro into first place by a point.
"I thought it was a poor game," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"I thought Chesham were poor, we weren't a great deal better, there wasn't a lot of quality on the pitch."
The loss was Truro's first since 1 January and just their third since the end of August.
"Second half with 10 men, we had a go, I thought our endeavour was good, but we huffed and puffed and never really looked like scoring and there was a lack of quality on the pitch today," Wotton added.
"It didn't break for us today, we weren't at our best, the goal we conceded was really poor, to have a free header like that was really poor."