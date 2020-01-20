Roberto: West Ham goalkeeper joins Alaves on loan for rest of season

Roberto arrived at West Ham on a free transfer from Espanyol in June 2019

West Ham goalkeeper Roberto has joined Alaves on loan until the end of the season after just 10 appearances.

The 33-year-old Spaniard joined the Hammers from Espanyol in the summer and deputised for the injured Lukasz Fabianski in the autumn.

But a series of high-profile mistakes blighted his time in the Premier League and West Ham re-signed Darren Randolph as cover for Fabianski last week.

Roberto still has 18 months left on his contract at London Stadium.

During his time at West Ham, Roberto conceded 17 goals, including three in three successive games in December.

In the last appearance of that run, against Tottenham, he was ridiculed by his own supporters.

