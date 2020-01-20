Mark Sampson: Stevenage coach's charge of using racist language not proven
Stevenage first-team coach Mark Sampson's Football Association charge of using racist language has been found not proven.
The former England women's manager was charged in November after an allegation by a former coach at the club.
Sampson, 37, denied the charge and had a personal hearing at Wembley Stadium on 9 and 10 January.
"I am pleased the findings concur with our own internal investigation," Boro chairman Phil Wallace said.
