Mark Sampson: Stevenage coach's charge of using racist language not proven

Mark Sampson previously said he was "completely confident" he would clear his name

Stevenage first-team coach Mark Sampson's Football Association charge of using racist language has been found not proven.

The former England women's manager was charged in November after an allegation by a former coach at the club.

Sampson, 37, denied the charge and had a personal hearing at Wembley Stadium on 9 and 10 January.

"I am pleased the findings concur with our own internal investigation," Boro chairman Phil Wallace said.

More to follow.