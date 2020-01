Scottish Championship ins and outs - January 2020

The summer transfer window closes at midnight on Monday, 2 September, but what business has each Scottish Championship club done so far?

Alloa Athletic

In: None permanent. Loan: Lee Connelly, forward (Sunderland).

Out: None permanent.

Loan: Chris Henry, goalkeeper (Petershill).

Arbroath

In: Dale Hilson, forward (Forfar Athletic, undisclosed). Loan: Logan Chalmers, forward (Dundee United).

Out: Steven Doris, forward (Forfar Athletic); Greig Spence, forward (Stenhousemuir); Robert Wilson, defender (Stenhousemuir). Loan ended: Josh Campbell, midfielder (Hibernian); Ben Stirling, defender (Hibernian).

Ayr United

In: Jordan Houston, defender (Ayr United, loan to permanent); Grant Gillespie, midfielder (Derry City). Loan: Aaron Drinan, forward (Ipswich Town).

Out: Jamie Adams, midfielder (retired).

Dundee

In: None permanent. Loan: Ross Callachan, midfielder (St Johnstone); Ollie Crankshaw, midfielder (Wigan Athletic).

Out: Josh Todd, midfielder (Falkirk).

Loan: Josh Mulligan, midfielder (Cove Rangers); Cammy Dow, midfielder (Carnoustie Panmure); Danny Strachan, defender (Tayport); Grady McGrath, forward (Dundee North End).

Dundee United

In: Dillon Powers, midfielder (Orlando City); Kieran Freeman, defender (Southampton).

Out: Sam Stanton, midfielder (Phoenix Rising); Scott Banks, midfielder (Crystal Palace, undisclosed); Troy Brown, defender.

Loan: Logan Chalmers, forward (Arbroath); Sam Wardrop, defender (Dumbarton); Jake Davidson, defender (Queen's Park); Ross Graham, defender (Elgin City).

Dunfermline Athletic

In: None permanent. Loan: Dom Thomas, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Ethan Ross, midfielder (Aberdeen).

Out: None permanent. Loan ended: Harry Cochrane, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Anthony McDonald, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Greg Kiltie, midfielder (Kilmarnock). Loan: Andy Ryan, forward (Airdrieonians); Tom Laing, defender (Clyde).

Greenock Morton

In: None permanent.

Out: Peter Grant, defender (Queen's Park); Dylan Dykes, midfielder. Loan ended: Stephen Welsh (Celtic).

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

In: Lewis Toshney, defender (Falkirk).

Out: Coll Donaldson, defender (Ross County). Loan ended: Mitchell Curry, forward (Middlesbrough).

Loan: Cameron Harper, defender (Elgin City); Daniel Hoban, goalkeeper (Fort William): Jack Brown, midfielder (Rothes); Lewis Hyde, midfielder (Fort William).

Partick Thistle

In: Darian MacKinnon, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Brian Graham, forward (Ross County, undisclosed); Zak Rudden, forward (Rangers, undisclosed). Loan: Jamie Barjonas, defender (Rangers); Lee O'Connor, defender (Celtic).

Out: Kenny Miller, forward; Ben Hall, defender (Falkirk); Callum Wilson, midfielder (Dumbarton). Loan ended: Raffael De Vita, midfielder (Livingston); Osman Kakay, defender (Queens Park Rangers); Cammy Miller, midfielder (Rangers).

Queen of the South

In: None permanent. Loan: Ross Stewart, goalkeeper (Livingston); David Devine, defender (Motherwell).

Out: Faissal El Bakhtaoui, forward (Difaa El Jadidi, undisclosed); Andy McCarthy, midfielder (Peterhead). Loan ended: Robby McCrorie, goalkeeper (Rangers).