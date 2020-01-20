Simeon Jackson: Stevenage sign former Norwich City striker until end of season
-
- From the section Stevenage
Stevenage have signed former Norwich City forward Simeon Jackson on a deal until the end of the season.
The 32-year-old Canada international was a free agent, having left Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock in December at the end of his contract.
Jackson started his career in England with Rushden & Diamonds, where he earned a move to Gillingham.
He joined Norwich for a three-year spell in 2010 and has since played in Germany, England and Scotland.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.