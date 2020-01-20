Simeon Jackson: Stevenage sign former Norwich City striker until end of season

Simeon Jackson in action for Norwich City
Simeon Jackson spent three years at Norwich, making 41 starts from a total of 85 appearances and scoring 21 goals

Stevenage have signed former Norwich City forward Simeon Jackson on a deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Canada international was a free agent, having left Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock in December at the end of his contract.

Jackson started his career in England with Rushden & Diamonds, where he earned a move to Gillingham.

He joined Norwich for a three-year spell in 2010 and has since played in Germany, England and Scotland.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC