Real Madrid sign 18-year-old Brazilian Reinier Jesus

Reinier Jesus (second left) was part of the Flamego squad that won the Copa Libertadores in 2019

Real Madrid have completed the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus for £26m.

Reinier, who has signed a six-year deal at the Spanish giants, only made his senior debut for Flamengo on 31 July last year.

He was part of the side that won the Brazilian league and the Copa Libertadores last season.

"We wish him great success in this new phase of their life," Flamengo said in a statement

Reinier was the top scorer at the Dubai Under-16 World Cup in 2018, where the club beat Real Madrid in the final.

He played at the Club World Cup in Qatar in December and was an unused substitute in the final against Liverpool.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.